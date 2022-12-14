Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.69–$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $352.00 million-$353.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.30 million. Braze also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.19)-(0.18) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Braze Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61. Braze has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and have sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

