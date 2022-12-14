Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.19)-(0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $95-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.90 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.68 EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 376,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 376,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,191,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and have sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 264,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

