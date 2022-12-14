BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 85,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,781,119 shares.The stock last traded at $1.34 and had previously closed at $1.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BRF by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 1,631,857 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in BRF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,575,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

