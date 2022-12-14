Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

