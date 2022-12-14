Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $4,324,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

