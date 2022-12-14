Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,160 shares of company stock worth $10,263,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

