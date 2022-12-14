British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTAFF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

