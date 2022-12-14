British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the November 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
BTAFF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTAFF)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.