BRK (OTCMKTS:BRKK) Shares Up 19.8%

BRK, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRKK – Get Rating) shares were up 19.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

BRK Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

About BRK

BRK, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of blind repair kits. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

