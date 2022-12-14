Brokerages Set Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target at $113.67

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,252,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,947,000 after purchasing an additional 316,487 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $99.95 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

