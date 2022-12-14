Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Price Target at GBX 652.71

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 652.71 ($8.01).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.78) to GBX 497 ($6.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.58) to GBX 608 ($7.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson bought 39,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.80) per share, with a total value of £217,622.28 ($266,988.44).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 559.80 ($6.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2,433.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 517.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 567.14. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 437.80 ($5.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($9.94).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

