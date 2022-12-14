Brokerages Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Price Target at $81.64

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,349,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,632,000 after purchasing an additional 322,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of SI opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.97 million, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.