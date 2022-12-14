Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $85.29

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get State Street alerts:

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at $2,125,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in State Street by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in State Street by 25.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 82,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in State Street by 2.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.