Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Shares Gap Down to $28.14

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $27.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 2,845 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 72,348 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,690,000 after buying an additional 709,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

