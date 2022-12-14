Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the November 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BZLFY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 69,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,369. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

Bunzl Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

