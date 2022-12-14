Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 675 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SO opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

