Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 1,335 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in AbbVie by 44.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 109,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 122.7% in the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 37.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AbbVie by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

ABBV stock opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $291.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.