Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,545 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

