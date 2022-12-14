Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,676 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,526 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.93.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

