Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.53 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

