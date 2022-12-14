Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $573,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $369.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

