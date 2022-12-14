Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 180 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in MetLife were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in MetLife by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in MetLife by 49.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NYSE MET opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

