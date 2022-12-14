Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,106 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

