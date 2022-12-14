Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,081 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

