Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 231,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after buying an additional 55,737 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $8,143,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,143,670.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,750 shares of company stock valued at $38,136,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

