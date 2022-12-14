Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

CZR stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $97.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 12.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

