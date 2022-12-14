Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 52.4% in November

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLNFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Calian Group from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Calian Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Calian Group stock remained flat at $48.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. Calian Group has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

