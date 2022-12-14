Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the November 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CXBMF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,116. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXBMF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

