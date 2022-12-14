California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) PT Raised to $63.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $266.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,644 shares of company stock valued at $161,034. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

