Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Up 37.1% in November

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CALT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,338. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

