Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.41

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 48075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

