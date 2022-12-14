Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDPYF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

