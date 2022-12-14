Cannabis Suisse (OTCMKTS:CSUI) Trading 83.4% Higher

Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSUI – Get Rating) shares were up 83.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 333,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 201,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Cannabis Suisse Stock Down 12.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Cannabis Suisse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cannabis Suisse Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of over-the-counter products, recreational tobacco products, and medical CBD oils. The company sells its products through Swiss4Life, a retail brand for online selling, as well as a network of retailers. It provides health-related supplements, and face masks and disinfectants, as well as retails cigarettes.

Featured Stories

