Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 386006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canstar Resources Stock Up 8.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.25.

About Canstar Resources

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

