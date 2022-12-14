Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capita Stock Performance

Capita stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

