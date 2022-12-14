Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Capita Stock Performance
Capita stock remained flat at $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Capita has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Capita Company Profile
