Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 114,175 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 4.01% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDT. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

