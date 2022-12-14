Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 115,233 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 753,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,233 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $16,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 829,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 286,746 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 159,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

