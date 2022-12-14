Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,596 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

