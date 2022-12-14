Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 335,964 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,921.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,964 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,279,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

