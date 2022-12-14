Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

