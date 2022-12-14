Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

