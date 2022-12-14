Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,573 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.