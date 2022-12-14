Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 138,256 Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,256 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 904,945 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

HIO opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

