Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $66,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $122.82.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.