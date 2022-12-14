Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $66,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $122.82.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
