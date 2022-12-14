Capital (LON:CAPD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.43

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.43 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.21). Capital shares last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 142,316 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 178 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Capital alerts:

Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.43. The company has a market cap of £182.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.