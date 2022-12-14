Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 44.5% in November

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,200 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 15th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CSWC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 439,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,902. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $518.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 80.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 213,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

