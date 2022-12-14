Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the November 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Performance

CPIVF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Captiva Verde Wellness has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

