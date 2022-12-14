Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 16th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CJ stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.27. 114,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,040. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.09. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

About Cardinal Energy

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total transaction of C$36,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,641.35. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,145,641.35. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 13,900 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

