Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Cardinal Energy stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.35. 81,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,872. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CJ shares. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$36,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,451 shares in the company, valued at C$1,145,641.35. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 13,900 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$102,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,610,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,715,879.60.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

