Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Increased to C$207.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CGJTF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cargojet Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.02. 509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. Cargojet has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $153.20.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

