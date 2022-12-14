Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $316.36 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Casper has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $316.36 million and $3.76 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00510741 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $886.69 or 0.04951668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.92 or 0.30261667 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,355,934,746 coins and its circulating supply is 10,583,829,040 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,355,151,936 with 10,583,099,454 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02988629 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,988,159.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

